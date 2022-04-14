New national study lists Rockford as one of the most 'surprisingly cool' towns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new study says Rockford is one of the most "surprisingly cool towns" where homes are more affordable than other cities across the country.
A national review of the most affordable housing markets in America finds Rockford has a median home value that is less than one-third the cost of a nationally averaged price house.
The CEO of Rockford Area Realtors says the City of Rockford has just about everything for someone to flourish which makes it attractive for new urban migrants.
"We know the city is a gem with its arts culture, local cuisine, parks, recreational activities. There is just so much that this city and community has to offer that people can really take advantage of and make a mark for themselves," said CEO of Rockford Area Realtors Conor Brown.
The study shows the cost of living in Rockford is nearly 25% lower than the national average. A house in Rockford costs 62% less than the national average. That's $346,000 in 2021 for the national average price compared to $128,516 in Rockford.