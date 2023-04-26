New mini-golf course coming to Krape Park

FREEPORT -- Local families can expect a fun new attraction coming to Freeport.
A new mini-golf course is coming to Krape Park next summer.
According to the Freeport Park District, construction began on a new, 18-hole miniature golf course to replace the existing miniature golf course that is over 30 years old.
The new course will feature natural landscape with native plants, interactive art displays, and will be accessible to individuals in wheelchairs (ADA compliant).
The new course is slated to open for public use in May of 2024.