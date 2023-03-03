New Medical Assistant program available at Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD — A new medical assistant program will begin this summer at Rock Valley College. This will allow for students to gain a degree as a Medical Assistant in two years.
The program being offered at Rock Valley College is different than others in the area because they are following the demand of the community and implementing the clinical experience early.
RVC's Dean of Nursing says the program began because of organizations in the community expressing the need for Medical Assistants.
"They came to us and asked us to create this program and together with their input, we worked together to create a program that they wanted," said Ellen Njolstad-Oksnevead.
The Coordinator of the Program said Medical Assistants can use their degree in several different ways.
"Medical Assistants work in Ambulatory Care and that might be surgical centers, occupational health, treatment centers, doctors offices, primary care offices, cardiology, pediatrics, o-g, gyno, so on and so forth," said Colinda Kram.
Njolstad-Oksnevead also said this program was several years in the making.
"Conversations started back in 2017 and we had a couple of glitches in the road, Covid was one of them that kind of put a little halt to the progress but we are so excited that it has come to fruition," said Njolstad-Oksnevead.
Crusader Community Health is one of the organizations involved in the program and they said the need for Medical Assistants extends far beyond their organization.
"So we're just one of the many healthcare organization in the city and the county so I can only imagine that there's going to be a huge need for other organizations as well," said the Director of Clinical Operations for Crusader Community Health, Shayna Chiarelli.
The Dean of Nursing also said the need for Medical Assistants is going to continue to grow.
"The U.S Labor Market said it is expected to grow by 18% in the next 10 years and it is the highest, most rapid growing healthcare field," said Njolstad-Oksnevead.