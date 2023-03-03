 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Medical Assistant program available at Rock Valley College

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock Valley College (RVC)
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A new medical assistant program will begin this summer at Rock Valley College. This will allow for students to gain a degree as a Medical Assistant in two years.

The program being offered at Rock Valley College is different than others in the area because they are following the demand of the community and implementing the clinical experience early. 

RVC's Dean of Nursing says the program began because of organizations in the community expressing the need for Medical Assistants. 

"They came to us and asked us to create this program and together with their input, we worked together to create a program that they wanted," said Ellen Njolstad-Oksnevead. 

The Coordinator of the Program said Medical Assistants can use their degree in several different ways. 

"Medical Assistants work in Ambulatory Care and that might be surgical centers, occupational health, treatment centers, doctors offices, primary care offices, cardiology, pediatrics, o-g, gyno, so on and so forth," said Colinda Kram. 

Njolstad-Oksnevead also said this program was several years in the making.

"Conversations started back in 2017 and we had a couple of glitches in the road, Covid was one of them that kind of put a little halt to the progress but we are so excited that it has come to fruition," said Njolstad-Oksnevead. 

Crusader Community Health is one of the organizations involved in the program and they said the need for Medical Assistants extends far beyond their organization.

"So we're just one of the many healthcare organization in the city and the county so I can only imagine that there's going to be a huge need for other organizations as well," said the Director of Clinical Operations for Crusader Community Health, Shayna Chiarelli. 

The Dean of Nursing also said the need for Medical Assistants is going to continue to grow.

"The U.S Labor Market said it is expected to grow by 18% in the next 10 years and it is the highest, most rapid growing healthcare field," said Njolstad-Oksnevead. 

Tags

Recommended for you