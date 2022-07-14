New Love's Travel Stop opens in Ogle County

MONROE CENTER (WREX) — Drivers along a busy interstate in northern Illinois have a new place to stop in the Rockford area.
A Love's Travel Stop is now open off of Interstate 39 at the Illinois Rt. 72 exit in Ogle County.
The new location, according to the company, brings in 70 new truck parking spaces and 55 new jobs to the area.
Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's, says the new stop is the company's 32nd location in the state of Illinois.
"Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travel more convenient," Love says. "Our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely."
The over 12,000 square-foot truck stop will be open 24/7, also featuring shower and laundry facilities. Godfather's Pizza and Subway locations will be opening at the truck stop on Monday, July 18.
To celebrate the grand opening, Love's is also donating $2,000 to Stillman Valley High School.