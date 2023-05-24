New legislation could allow Illinois DACA holders to work in law enforcement

ROCKFORD — New legislation could allow DACA holders to work in law enforcement across Illinois.
If federal law changes allowing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) holders to obtain a firearm, House Bill 3751 would then allow those holders to apply for jobs in law enforcement.
The House Bill has passed the general assembly and currently awaits a signature by Governor JB Pritzker.
Immigration lawyer Sara Dady says this legislation is long overdue for those individuals.
"It widens the hiring pool. People who have DACA came in under the age of 16. They have been here since 2007. They are already American in their speech, thoughts, and customs,” said Dady.
Lee County Sheriff's Office has 36 deputies and looking to hire more.
Sheriff Clay Whelan is open to hiring members of DACA. However, he is concerned about the information available during the hiring process.
"As long as we have enough information to conduct a good background investigation as far as their character, integrity, attitudes, and demeanor, I'm for it,” said Whelan.
Whelan also recognizes the benefit of bringing multilingual speakers into the agency.
"Sometimes we have an officer on duty who does speak a second language. They can interrupt, so yes, that way we can dive into the problem and find out what the issue is,” said Whelan.
Dady says that signing this bill would be a step in the right direction for these individuals but more needs to be done.
"Until Congress passes the Dream Act and gives them a way to apply for real legal status they are stuck renewing their work authorization every two years, with no certainty or stability of their future in this country the only country they've ever known,” said Dady.