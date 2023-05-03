New legislation aims to reverse Illinois' ban on items hanging from car rearview mirrors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is one of a few states that bans items hanging from a vehicle's review mirror, but A new proposed House Bill is looking to change the law.
Under House Bill 2389, law enforcement would no longer have the authority to stop a motorist for simply hanging things like air fresheners, rosaries, or disability placards from their rearview mirror while driving.
The legislative effort from Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and State Representative La Shawn Ford (8th District - Chicago) passed the Illinois house on March 24 and is awaiting a floor vote in the Senate.
“Pulling someone over for merely having an air freshener attached to the rearview mirror is not only archaic, it’s ridiculous,” Giannoulias said. “Amending the law by prohibiting traffic stops that encourage discriminatory practices will ultimately make our streets safer for both motorists and police officers.”
“We need to do everything we can to reduce the need for police interactions with people for non-violent and non-threatening violations,” said Ford, the bill’s chief sponsor in the House.
“There is no reason for police to pull over a vehicle just because they have an air freshener on their mirror or for many other minor infractions. Making this change in the law is too important to wait because it’s a safety issue for both the public and law enforcement. Law enforcement is overworked and understaffed. Springfield must use taxpayers’ resources wisely to catch the violent criminals that make all our communities less safe by repealing laws like the air freshener ban.”
Chicagoan Daunte Wright was killed in Minnesota in 2021 after a police officer mistook her gun for a taser after pulling Wright over for having an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror of his vehicle.
Currently, Illinois law prohibits items from hanging on a rearview mirror, or affixed to a windshield, on the grounds that the items obstruct a motorist's vision.
If the bill passes the full Senate, it will advance to the Governor's office.