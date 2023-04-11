New Leaf Illinois offers free help to get marijuana charges expunged

ROCKFORD — Since the legalization of cannabis in Illinois in 2020, organizations in the state are working to expunge the crime records left after its decriminalization.
The Illinois Equal Justice Foundation formed a network called New Leaf Illinois, with the Illinois General Assembly's support, which provides free legal aid for citizens seeking expungement.
Past cannabis arrests and convictions can put up barriers for people wanting to 'turn over a new leaf.'
The records can be accessed by almost any organizations and can bar those from jobs, and housing.
The top 5 ways it can do this is:
- Potential employers seeing convictions on background checks
- Schools and universities can deny entry
- Housing can be refused by private land lords
- Licensing agencies can deny certain professions licenses
- Rejected for loans
18 different organizations for legal aid and advocacy make up the network, New Leaf Illinois, which is funded by the state.
If you would like to know if you are eligible for help from New Leaf, visit it's website which offers services throughout the entire state.