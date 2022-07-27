New Jersey family sues funeral home for $50 million over alleged 'body mix-up'

NEW JERSEY -- News 4 New York reports that a New Jersey family gathered together in November 2021 to lay their 93-year-old mother to rest.
When the casket was interred, the Director of their funeral home admitted to a big mistake - the woman in the casket was not their mother.
The family told News 4 New York that they are now suing the Central Funeral Home of New Jersey and Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Ridgefield for $50 million.
The lawsuit claims "loss of right to interment, negligent infliction of emotional distress, battery (for mishandling the body of the deceased) and breach of contract."
"I feel very sad and angry that we couldn't accomplish her final wish, that she wanted to say bye to us at the church," Kummi Kim, Kyung Ja Kim's daughter, told News 4 New York.
The Kim family told News 4 New York that they have received verbal apologies from the funeral homes as well as an offer to refund their $9,000 funeral services check.
However, to the family, that's not enough.
News 4 New York reached out to the owners of the funeral homes numerous times but they have not responded.
To read more, visit News 4 New York's online story.