A new Illinois student help line is available to students, teachers, and parents across the state. This comes after a new law was passed May 2022, requiring a helpline for students.
Illinois Safe 2 Help, is a free service to create a safe space for reporting issues anonymously. Topics ranging from bullying, depression, suicidal ideation, stress, or even issues regarding violent threats made to schools. The uniqueness of the help line is that you can report for other people.
While the help line is targeted to students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, parents, faculty, and school staff are also encouraged to report when the safety of the school is concerned. If a person reporting does not feel safe, a "quick exit" option is available on the website.
"Every time there is an opportunity for students to have a way to communicate, especially outside of school hours or tell us something that maybe their concerned about, it's an opportunity for us to learn more about what's affecting them both in school or the community," Freeport High School Principal, Dr. Beth Summers said.
People can report a variety of different ways, including by text, phone, the application, or the website. Reports are then sent to local police departments or the school district, if it is a matter that needs to be looked into further.
"Often youth who feel more isolated may also be struggling with emotional or social concerns," Gloria Martin, the Director of Child and Adolescent Services at Sinnissippi Centers said.
"Having a place to reach out where they're not going to feel judged or self conscious is a wonderful resource."
Other videos and interactive resources are also provided on their website. Ways to contact the help line are by phone to 844-4-SAFEIL , by text to SAFE2 (72332) , by downloading the app, or visiting their website.