New Illinois smoke detector law

A new year brings new laws, specifically when it comes to Fire Safety. The State of Illinois passed the "Illinois Smoke Detector Act", effective January 1, 2023, it requires all newly installed smoke detectors or alarms in homes to have a "long-term 10 - year sealed battery".
"We just recently had a fire at the end of December, it was a rental unit, and there were no smoke alarms," said Hillary Broshous, Freeport Fire Marshal.
"Had the fire happened at 2 o'clock in the morning when the tenants we're all sleeping, those tenants might not be with us today."
If you currently have removable battery smoke detectors in your home, you can keep them in place, but they must be replaced with law abiding smoke detectors once they expire or run out of battery.
"When we're cooking...a lot of times we set that smoke alarm off, that's our first instinct to take that battery out," said Broshous.
"The whole intent of this law is so that every home has a smoke alarm and that it works as it should when its needed".
American Red Cross, partners with fire departments across the U.S. to provide free smoke alarms. These alarms abide with the new law, if you are in need of new smoke detectors, call your local fire department on ways to receive them. For more information on the new smoke detector law, you may visit the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance website.