SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Legislation approved by Illinois lawmakers Wednesday will expand identification options for undocumented immigrants and make Illinois roads safer, according to Secretary Alexi Giannoulias.
The measure is awaiting the Governor's signature.
House Bill 3882, which passed the Illinois General Assembly in May, would allow non-citizen residents who are able to receive a standard driver's license with the wording "Federal Limits Apply" printed atop the cards per the federal REAL ID Act.
These licenses would replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver's Licenses (TVDLs), which undocumented immigrants have been able to have to legally drive in Illinois.
The only difference between a TVDL and a standard driver's license is that the purple TVDL marker and the wording "Not Valid for Identification" would no longer appear.
TVDLs have caused problems because they cannot be used for identification under the current system and signals that TVDL drivers are likely undocumented.
“These driver licenses are standardized to serve as authentic identification and to help remove the stigma, prevent instances of discrimination and avoid problems they have been known to cause,” said Giannoulias, who thanked the legislative sponsors and advocates who pushed for the change. “TVDLs have made it difficult for the cardholders to do basic things like fill prescriptions or rent an apartment. This legislation will make our roads safer and protect immigrants.”
“Extending the rights of non-citizens to apply for standard driver’s licenses while eliminating meaningless bureaucratic red tape will help build a more equitable future for immigrant communities," said state Rep. Barbara Hernandez (50th District - Aurora.) "Our goal is to tear down racial bias at a foundational level and improve the lives of all Illinoisans, and the steps this measure takes bring us nearer to achieving that."
“Currently, many immigrant and refugee families are restricted access to certain services by Temporary Visitor Driver’s Licenses and endure a stigma for having only that as a form of identification,” said state Sen. Ram Villivalam (8th District – Chicago.) “With House Bill 3882, we are modernizing the law to provide eligible individuals the ability to obtain a standard driver’s license without discrimination and to eliminate any stigmas. This legislation builds on our mission to continue to be the most welcoming state in the nation."
Illinois was one of the first states to begin issuing TVDLs in 2033 to make sure all drivers on state roads have passed a road test regardless of their citizenship status.
Over 300,000 Illinoisans currently have a TVDL.
To be eligible for a TVDL, the person must have lived in Illinois for more than a year and does not have a Social Security number.
REAL ID requirements will be into effect in Illinois in May of 2025.
These terms require stricter identification like a birth certificate and Social Security number to receive one.
The IDs will be used for many purposes including air travel and access to secure federal facilities.
If signed into law, Illinois will join numerous states with similar processes, including California and New York.