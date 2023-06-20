New Illinois law requires full day Kindergarten

ILLINOIS (WREX) — A new Illinois bill was signed into law recently, requiring all schools to have full day schedules for Kindergarten by the 2027-2028 school year. The bill previously was scheduled to take effect for the 2023-2024 school year, before the recent change. Both schools, and parents, have different opinions on the new requirements.
"Research shows that the earlier you intervene in a child's academic career, they're more likely to have success as they get later on in school, especially [by] the third grade level," the Principal for Oregon Elementary School, Ryan Huels said.
"Our school's philosophy is to provide as much support and intervention as possible in the early age, starting even in the early childhood years."
Oregon School District, is one of many districts in the Stateline that have already adopted full day, play-based learning for Kindergarten, however, Huels understands all too well, the struggles that more rural districts may face with this new law.
"As we're well aware, there's a teacher shortage in Illinois. So potentially going from half day to full day to double the amount of kindergarten teachers a district needs," Huels said.
"Then also the other issue is space. If currently, you only have two classrooms, and you have to open that up to five, if a school doesn't have the facilities to adequately do that, that could be a very big issue."
House Bill 2396, would require a lot of changes for schools that don't have full day Kindergarten in place, however, it can be incredibly beneficial when it comes to more childcare for parents.
"It's sad as a parent, because you still see them as little kids and they have to be in school for so many hours," one Stateline parent, Karla Aldana said.
"But when they come home and they tell you what they learned and what they did, it's like them having a social life. You teach them that they have a purpose, it's not just get up eat and watch TV."
"As a parent myself, I know the childcare crisis is very real," Huels said.
"Even in a town as small as Oregon, there's there's not enough childcare. So that could only be a positive for towns big and small."
Overall, the bill would be a plus when it comes to exposing children to education much sooner in their lives, which would lead to easier transitions to first and second grades.
"By being here all day long, a child should be exposed and have more opportunities to be better prepared for those first and second grade years."