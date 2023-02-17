New Illinois law enables gender changes on birth certificates

On February 17, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed HB0009 into law, authorizing an easier process for individuals looking to change the gender listed on their birth certificate.
Formerly, revising a birth certificate's gender required certification from a health care professional that the individual had undergone gender assignment surgery or other clinic treatment.
This bill makes gender-affirming documentation more accessible and recognizes the distinction between biological sex and gender for many transgender individuals.
The new law allows changes to birth certificates providing that the petitioner signs a statement affirming their gender identity or intersex condition, allowing an easier path to legal recognition for transgender Illinoisans.
“Here in Illinois, we recognize that gender transition is a personal journey that doesn’t always follow a prescriptive medical path, but still deserves to be honored legally,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“In a time of increasing violence and hateful rhetoric against the trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming community, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our state’s commitment to recognizing the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ Illinoisans.”
The bill also provides fee waivers (between $10 and $25) for the gender change process on release from parole, mandatory supervised release, or final discharge, or who have been pardoned by the Department of Corrections or Department of Juvenile Justice.
Individuals put on aftercare release under the Juvenile Court Act are also eligible.
The waiver also applies to homeless individuals, youth in DCFS care, and those under the age of 27 who were previously in care.
Any domestic violence shelter listed as a residence will be provided with four waivers per year to use by residents looking to change their birth certificates.
“Since the start of 2023, state legislators in at least 27 states across the country have introduced hateful and discriminatory anti-trans legislation. But Illinois continues to move forward because of Governor Pritzker's approval of HB 9 today,” said Mike Ziri, Director of Public Policy at Equality Illinois.
“The old state law, which required verification from a healthcare provider in order for trans and gender-diverse people born in Illinois to obtain a birth certificate that reflected their authentic selves, represented a barrier to lived equality. We are excited because HB 9 affirms trans and gender-diverse people born in Illinois as their authentic selves. Thank you to Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Fine, Rep. Gong-Gershowitz, and our fierce co-advocates and co-conspirators for advancing HB 9!"