New Illinois bill impacts selling, distribution of Styrofoam

SPRINGFIELD — If you love take-out food, a new Illinois bill could possibly impact your carry-out choices.
The bill states that it would prohibit stores from selling or distributing Styrofoam items.
The bill has already passed the House. If it passes the State Senate it would go into effect in 2025.
Jennifer Koop, an Assistant Professor of Biological Studies at Northern Illinois University, says that this could impact us for years to come.
"Styrofoam is one of those really troublesome products because it doesn't biodegrade. So once it's been created, it's around easily for our lifetimes, if not, for several lifetimes, usually, often, many more. It's also often pretty light[weight], so it's easy to get it scattered and distributed outside of things like landfills or... recycling centers. So it's something that created a lot of litter," says Koop.
According to Koop, this law could put Illinois in a better direction for the environment.
However, businesses will have to find biodegradable alternatives which could translate into a higher bill for customers.
Tayleana Walker, a Barista at Katie's Cup in Rockford, says that alternatives might not work for every to-go order item.
"TI believe it would affect the cost in what we use to do our to-go orders, because then we would have to find something to replace the Styrofoam... right now, we'd have to end up using more plastic or [try] to find something paper-wise, which is going to be hard with some of the things that we offer like soup. Using plastic isn't necessarily a better solution," says Walker.
Among several product alternatives available, Koop says that customers could try bringing their own storage containers to a restaurant instead of using Styrofoam.
More details will be released after this bill goes through the Illinois Senate.