New Illinois bill could incentivize volunteer firemen and EMS personnel

(WREX) — A new bill that has passed the Illinois Senate could bring tax incentives to volunteer fire and EMS personnel to encourage recruitment. This comes just two weeks after the I-55 crash that took the lives of seven people and left dozens injured.
The tax credit would provide $500 to those who have been a part of the force for at least nine months and have not received compensation totaling more than $10,000.
"We shouldn't have to wait for [the] I-55 crash to bring this up," Captain and volunteer for North Park Fire, Matt Hehn said.
"Volunteers [are] a dying thing. We need more than what they're willing to give. We need to step it up a little bit to help pay for the guys are spending their time here and helping out the communities that they serve."
Although North Park Fire is grateful for the incentives, they don't believe its enough to encourage recruitment.
"I'm sure most of it is probably economics, people just can't give their time without getting paid, they have bills as well," North Park Fire's Deputy Chief Jay Alms said.
"Inflation is killing everybody. To volunteer is not, just, 'Hey, come on in and get on the truck,' there's a commitment to volunteering, there's a minimum of 200 hours of training before you can even get on a truck."
That specific training is sometimes not free either. For North Park, training classes are free for volunteers, however, for other locations, training takes thousands of dollars, and hours before even working on the scene.
A lot of smaller fire districts don't have funding to pay for their firemen because of lack of tax dollars. This is where North Park Fire believes this bill is in the right direction, but not enough to bring change.
"We welcome all the help we can get, but we need more help monetarily," Alms said.
"There are people out there that want to volunteer. We're kind of a stepping stone to those career departments and we know that."
Ultimately, volunteers also have specific requirements. For example, North Park fire requires all volunteers to put in 36 hours each month. They utilize both volunteers and staff members, however, they believe that lack of funding and volunteers could eventually impact response time.
"We we may be delayed," Hehn said. "Being paid to be here, guarantees a staff here on the engine or ambulance."