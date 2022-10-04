New I-90 Travel Center Coming To Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Interstate-90 commuters will soon have a new place to stop and grab a bite.
After two long years the plans to build a Belvidere travel center on a 43 acre plot of east of Tripp Road, has finally become a reality.
The rest area will include a gas station and a 12,000 square foot convenience store with a Smoothie King, Wingstop, and a Jimmy Johns.
The center will also cater to truckers with 63 parking spaces and showers.
And a midsize hotel with about 80 to 100 rooms hopes to attract tourists and executives alike.
"The hotels also nice for our corporate entities. General Mills, Magna, Stellantis, a lot of them when they have meetings or restructuring or trainings, their higher ups fly into the area, stay at a hotel, do what they need to do on site and leave, so this will allow them to stay closer to their locations," says Gina DelRose, Community Development Planner for the city of Belvidere.
The new connection to the highway also aims to make nearby vacant lots more inviting for future construction projects.
"There's still some vacant lots in the Corporate Industrial Park and hopefully now instead of the trucks going up Crystal to 20 and down to Genoa that they get straight access to the interchange, it'll make those vacant lots that much more desirable to get development," explains DelRose.
Construction hasn't started yet, but Belvidere city leaders are excited to have a new destination for people traveling through the Stateline.