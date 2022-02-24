New housing proposal could bring more than 100 homes to Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) — A new development project may bring dozens of new homes to Roscoe.
More than 130 new houses could potentially come to the roscoe area in the near future as a new development makes its way through the zoning board.
The proposed site for the project is near old river and roscoe roads.
The building plan lays out four homes per unit and a total of 38 units for the area.
The zoning board voted last night and will go to the whole committee next Tuesday.
If approved, the project could get the final green light on march 15th from the full board.
"I would also like to see the single family units there and ill help build them myself for free. I'm not joking," Mike Wright said.
13 WREX will have more coverage of the full vote on the housing project next week.