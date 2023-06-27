 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

New home sales surged 20% in May from a year ago

  • Updated
  • 0
New home sales surged in May.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — New home sales surged in May, as buyers looked to new construction as an alternative to the low inventory of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 12.2% in May from April, and up 20% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

May’s month-over-month gain is further evidence that the new construction market is being boosted by the exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher rate. Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been rising.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000, up from a revised 680,000 in April. Sales were higher than last year’s estimated rate of 636,000.

Mortgage rates reached as high as 6.79% at the end of May as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to the debt ceiling standoff. This increase in mortgage rates cooled mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from April, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $416,300 in May, down from a revised $487,300 the previous month.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

