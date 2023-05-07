New historic landmark commemorates Dixon bridge disaster of 1873

DIXON — A new historic landmark has been revealed commemorating the Dixon Bridge Disaster of 1873.
It has been 150 years since the Truesdell Bridge collapsed, killing 46 people with another 56 people injured.
The new landmark sitting off the banks of the Rock River in Presidents Park recognizes the tragedy as the worst bridge disaster in American history.
Historian Dr. Tom Wadsworth was instrumental in the creation of the landmark.
One of his great relatives, Christan Goble was one of the many victims.
"Stories have been passed down in my family for years about how she was carrying her granddaughter my great-grandmother in her arms, and through her to safety. Had she not done that I wouldn't be standing here today,” said Dr. Wadsworth.
Dr. Wadsworth and Mayor Glen Hughes agree that even thorough so many lives were lost the incident paved the way to build better bridges and infrastructure throughout the country.
"The American Society Of Civil Engineers in May of 1873, because of this event started an effort to study the problems with bridge collapses and try to figure out ways to remedy the problem," said Dr. Wardsworth.
“Something good did come out of it. It not only changed the structural engineering of bridges but quite honestly it provided a time for people to get together and strengthen relationships in this community," said Mayor Hughes.
Paired with the landmark is a sidewalk railing which is the only recovered piece from the original bridge.
The Truesdell Bridge collapsed under the weight of those coming to witness baptisms in the river. These were members of the First Baptist Church of Dixon.
Members of the current congregation were also present at the ceremony.
The new display was completely funded by the Dixon Chamber Of Commerce and Main Street.