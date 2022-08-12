New Girls Flag Football League to hold pre-season camp on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The new Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League will hold its very first pre-season camp on Saturday, August 13 at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park in Rockford from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the camp is free due to sponsors Nike and the Chicago Bears.
Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports nationally at the high school level.
Women's Flag Football is played at the World Games and could become an Olympic and professional sport soon.
The Camp will include combine testing workouts, football skills, and drills that are run by Rockford-area football coaches.
Participating athletes can range from 13 to 18 years old.
Athletes must be 2022-2023 High school students, but current 8th graders may also participate for their feeder high school.
“We are so excited to be partnering with the Chicago Bears and Bears Care to begin a girls flag football program. We are looking forward to seeing the growth and excitement surrounding the league as we are proud to offer this potential life-changing opportunity through flag football to our student-athletes,” said Lamont Jones, Rockford Park District General Manager of Youth Sports Programs, Community Outreach, and Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.
League competition is scheduled to start on September 17 with games held on Saturdays at the Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.
Practices will be held at each team's high school.