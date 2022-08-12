 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Girls Flag Football League to hold pre-season camp on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarence Hicks Park aerial flag football
Photo by Tom Doherty

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The new Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League will hold its very first pre-season camp on Saturday, August 13 at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park in Rockford from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and the camp is free due to sponsors Nike and the Chicago Bears.

Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports nationally at the high school level.

Women's Flag Football is played at the World Games and could become an Olympic and professional sport soon.

The Camp will include combine testing workouts, football skills, and drills that are run by Rockford-area football coaches. 

Participating athletes can range from 13 to 18 years old.

Athletes must be 2022-2023 High school students, but current 8th graders may also participate for their feeder high school. 

“We are so excited to be partnering with the Chicago Bears and Bears Care to begin a girls flag football program. We are looking forward to seeing the growth and excitement surrounding the league as we are proud to offer this potential life-changing opportunity through flag football to our student-athletes,” said Lamont Jones, Rockford Park District General Manager of Youth Sports Programs, Community Outreach, and Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.

League competition is scheduled to start on September 17 with games held on Saturdays at the Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.

Practices will be held at each team's high school.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com