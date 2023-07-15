New furniture store opens in West Rockford

ROCKFORD — For the first time in 20 years, a new furniture store is open for business on the West side of Rockford.
Furniture City officially opened its doors today at noon, inviting the public to come check out the store's inventory, participate in giveaways and get some food.
Yazan Mohammad, the owner of Furniture City, is looking forward to joining the Rockford community and providing residents with new and exciting products.
"Our goal is to try to bring new things every time," Mohammad said. "So we'll just try to keep changing up the store, adding new inventory, getting the hottest items-- just for the customers, for the community."
The store features a wide range of furniture including couches, chairs, bed frames, and home and table decor.
Jeff Bailey was also in attendance at the grand opening, marking his first public appearance as the 13th Ward Alderman since being sworn in.
"I hope the community embraces this business," Bailey said. "We need businesses like this on our corridors in the 13th ward, and I'm definitely a big advocate for community economic development. We need businesses that provide services and products for this community."
Furniture City is open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Saturday at 3214 Auburn Street in Rockford. The business also has another location on East State Street in Rockford.
You can like them on Facebook at Furniture City Plus to stay up-to-date on all deals, sales and business information.