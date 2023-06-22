New emergency operation center brings faster response time to Winnebago county

ROCKFORD -- Imagine getting clearer and faster information on events happening throughout the state line, well now city departments in Winnebago can accessible that information with the new and improved Emergency Operations Center.
"It really hadn't been done since 2007 so as you can imagine a lot of those computers and TVs were obsolete and no longer working and definitely a needed upgrade," said Kurt Whisenand, the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.
A few of those upgrades include new cable, printers, televisions, phones and computers, all made possible by $500,000 fund from the American Rescue Plan.
Winnebago County Board chairman, Joe Chiarelli, says seeing the results today makes him proud.
"It was identified in the Chemtool fire that we needed an upgrade and that's when we moved to allocating American recovery money that we were able to utilize for these upgrades, and this is the result!"
City departments are also benefitting from the cutting-edge technology as the communication aspect acts as a telephone effect.
First, the information is sought out and dissected, then shared with the corresponding department, and later to the public.
"We would always have a PIO or someone like that in the room so they are getting that real time information and confirming with the commander or chairman office on what needs to be put out to the public or what can be put out to the public," said Whisenand.
Updates are so unique, reaching departments in other counties helps widen information sharing.
"Communication is really the key not just with the people in the room but also with the outside world including our partners Ogle, Boone and Stephenson County."
All factors, the Winnebago County Sheriff, Gary Caruana, says keeps the safety of civilians a top priority.
"We are staying up with the technology and staying cutting edge in an effort to keep the public safe especially now that we can get information quicker."