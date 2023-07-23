New Downtown Belvidere Business investing back into their community

Belvidere, Ill.— Prestige Contractors, a new local business, celebrated opening a storefront in Downtown Belvidere with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Hugo Zarate and Danny Hernandez are two Belvidere High school graduates and the owners of Prestige Contractors. The friends, native to Boone County decided to open their first storefront of their business in downtown Belvidere.
"To be able to give back to the community where I grew up in I feel like I owe them so much. Everything that I am today is thanks to Belvidere, I mean I was raised here right? Thanks to Belvidere this became a business," Zarate said.
The Belvidere area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the two new business owners and their families with a ribbon cutting Sunday afternoon.
Prestige Contractors runs with four people on staff currently, however, in the future they hope to give more people in Boone County jobs by hiring locally.