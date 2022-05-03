 Skip to main content
New development project on historic Rockford Emerson Residence approved

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Downtown Rockford will be seeing new life breathed into the Emerson Residence on 420 North Main Street.

Rockford City Council approved the project at Monday night's meeting with 11 votes.

Documents filed to the city of Rockford show plans for the renovated building would include a commercial space for at least one tenant and residential lofts on the upper levels.

Rockford's Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen tells 13 News the continued interest in rehabbing old buildings around downtown show the tax incentives are working.

The project will be granted $50,000 in TIFF funding.

