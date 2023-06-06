New details released on carnival shooting in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — The Winnebago County State Attorney's Office has named a suspect in the Loves Park carnival shooting.
18-year-old Laterrence Q. Gatlin, with four other juveniles, have been identified as the alleged suspects in the shooting happening Sunday.
Gatlin’s charges include reckless driving, use of a firearm, resisting a peace officer, and other related counts.
Shots were fired in the parking lot at the Rockford Speedway during the carnival around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Loves Park officers patrolling the area located the suspect. The officer then asked him to drop his weapon after allegedly shooting someone.
Gatlin then fled the scene across Illinois Route 173 to the parking lot of Menards. Here is where Gatlin got behind the car of a vehicle with another juvenile leading the police in a chase through the Loves Park area.
The suspect drove south onto Forest Hills Rd and then onto Halsted Rd and North Central Avenue, where he crashed into a vehicle.
That crash injured two other people who required medical attention.
In an attempt to continue to flee police, the suspects drove further down North Central Avenue to the intersection of Kilburn Avenue.
Here the vehicle spun out of control, crashing into a tree, after driving over stop sticks laid out by officers.
Darlene Sanners, who lives near the Rockford Speedway, says she did hear unusual noises outside. But it wasn't until the next day that she knew a shooting had occurred.
"It was a little after dinner. It was almost dark. We heard a car pull in. It must have been on that dirt road,” said Sanners.
“My husband saw the police with all these cop cars. I thought it was for protection. I had no idea. We came home, I came outside, and this was going on. I said I just don't trust it. Then I found out later that night there was a shooting,” said Sanners.
The shooting is still an ongoing investigation at this time.