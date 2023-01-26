 Skip to main content
New deal between Winnebago County and the Hard Rock Casino could add more deputies to the force

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've been to Rockford's Hard Rock Casino, you may have noticed a Winnebago County Deputy on duty.

The casino and sheriff's department partnered for some time, but now, a new agreement could be a win-win for public safety in the community.

On Thursday, the Winnebago County Board approved an official agreement that places a Winnebago County Deputy at the casino for 12 hours a day, every day throughout the year.

For the service, Hard Rock will pay the deputy's salary, opening the door for Winnebago County to add more deputies. Deputy Chief for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Rick Ciganek says the deal gives consistent protection at a place which has a lot of people, while adding the potential to add even more deputies down the road.

"The benefit of an agreement like this is that it gives us the opportunity to potentially hire two additional deputies," Ciganek said. "So it's a win that the community gets the protection of a deputy and at the same time we have the potential to put more deputies on the street."

Ciganek said it's not clear when the department would add the new officers, and didn't comment on how the deal could change when the permanent, larger Hard Rock location opens a couple years down the road.

