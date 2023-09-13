New Covid vaccine set to be available in just days

WREX — A new Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in just days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The vaccine is being suggested for everyone who is six months or older. As with previous vaccines however, this one is being strongly urged for those in the older population.
According to a health expert from UW Health, the need for this vaccine is more important than ever as the virus continues to change.
"Vaccines themselves though provide enough of an immunity that they're very effective still against the variants of interest that are circulating throughout the United States at this point and so it's believed based on the studies that have been performed, these are very effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization," Dr. Bill Hartmann, the Principal Investigator for the UW Health Covid Clinical Trials said.
The vaccine will be available in just two days depending on the location.