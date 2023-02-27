New community resource center opens with plans to support southwest Rockford

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Rock and Winnebago
Counties.



.Heavy rain that occurred earlier today may lead to river rises that
reach flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 2.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Tue  Wed  Thu  Fri
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   2.30  2 pm 2/27   5.9  5.9  5.0  4.0

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        2.46  3 pm 2/27         0.96       6.00  12 pm 3/01


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.
At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.
At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are inundated in
north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.
At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along Edgemere
Terrace near Roscoe.
At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Wednesday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New community resource center opens with plans to support southwest Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center

ROCKFORD — The Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center, now open in South West Rockford, plans to bring needed resources to those in need.

The Providence Baptist Church dedicated its building, located directly across the street, to become the new Community Center.

The Center is named after Guysie Jenkins, a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church and educator for Rockford Public Schools, who passed away in 2020 at 101 years old.

Pastor William Martin plans to be a part of continuing the legacy of Jenkins through civic engagement in southwest Rockford.

"When you go to the east of the river, it's flowing with so much, and the west is not so much. So we want to make sure that the residents on the southwest side of Rockford [have] a place to go to fulfill their needs,” said Martin.

Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina agrees that the 5th Ward of Rockford needs more resources.

Torina tells 13 WREX that the Center will be a place for local non-profits, scholarship opportunities, after-school programs, and whatever the community needs.

"Getting a cup of coffee, going to the grocery store, and some of those [other] basic needs [is something] we don't have a lot of. [To have] that infrastructure over here to be able to offer something specific as far as resources... is great,” said Torina.

Torina will also have an office space in the building dedicated to hearing the concerns of those within the community.

The community resource center is located at 911 Michigan Avenue in Rockford.

If you would like to make an appointment with Alderwoman Torina call 815-893-9801.

You can also send the Alderwoman and email at Gabrielle.Torina@rockfordil.gov.

