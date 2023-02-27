New community resource center opens with plans to support southwest Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center, now open in South West Rockford, plans to bring needed resources to those in need.
The Providence Baptist Church dedicated its building, located directly across the street, to become the new Community Center.
The Center is named after Guysie Jenkins, a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church and educator for Rockford Public Schools, who passed away in 2020 at 101 years old.
Pastor William Martin plans to be a part of continuing the legacy of Jenkins through civic engagement in southwest Rockford.
"When you go to the east of the river, it's flowing with so much, and the west is not so much. So we want to make sure that the residents on the southwest side of Rockford [have] a place to go to fulfill their needs,” said Martin.
Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina agrees that the 5th Ward of Rockford needs more resources.
Torina tells 13 WREX that the Center will be a place for local non-profits, scholarship opportunities, after-school programs, and whatever the community needs.
"Getting a cup of coffee, going to the grocery store, and some of those [other] basic needs [is something] we don't have a lot of. [To have] that infrastructure over here to be able to offer something specific as far as resources... is great,” said Torina.
Torina will also have an office space in the building dedicated to hearing the concerns of those within the community.
The community resource center is located at 911 Michigan Avenue in Rockford.
If you would like to make an appointment with Alderwoman Torina call 815-893-9801.
You can also send the Alderwoman and email at Gabrielle.Torina@rockfordil.gov.