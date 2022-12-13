New Cellular Connection Advancements Come to Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — In just the last few weeks, 20 new cellphone towers have been installed across the City of Freeport. US Cellular invested $1.5 million to $2 million towards the project, but these cellular towers are not your normal towers.
They are called C-RANs (Centralized Radio Access Node )which act as smaller light pole cell towers, to help spread cellphone connectivity to other areas across the city.
"More than likely, they will see better throughput speeds, that’s probably going to be the biggest indicator," said Ed Papineau, Senior Optimization Engineer for US Cellular.
"They’ll probably see better signal strength inside buildings in the area’s where the C-RAN Nodes are...it should be an overall better experience."
There are 5 main US Cellular hub towers installed in Freeport along with these 20 new C-RANS spread out, both emitting 4G connectivity, and all C - RANS connecting to the 5G connectivity that the main hubs emit.
"To describe a little bit about C - RAN, I really compare it to like a football stadium...when you pack a football stadium and you get 70, 000 people inside of a football stadium, one seat can’t serve that entire football stadium," said Scott Guyette, Performance Manager for US Cellular.
"You have to break that stadium up into little zones…and that's what we’re doing with C - RANS, we’re breaking it up into zones and serving the population closer to where they’re using the service."
All C- RAN towers are connected to one of the 5 main hubs by way of fiber under ground. Ultimately, if you are closer to one of the new C - Ran towers, you will have faster phone and internet connection.