New book vending machine for children donated to Crusader Community Health

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Thursday, June 1, Crusader Community Health and the Junior League of Rockford will support local families and a love of reading with a new book vending machine at the Broadway Clinic.
Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine is a book vending machine for kids.
Patients who attend appointments for pediatric care at the Broadway Clinic can receive a gold Inchy token during their visit.
In turn, that token can be used at the new book vending machine located in the pediatrics lobby.
Patients can select an age-appropriate book to add to their at-home library.
The Junior League of Rockford is donating the machine and providing the first 600 books for patients.
Crusader is currently working with community partners to make sure that new, age-appropriate books continue to be available.
“This is another way to celebrate our youngest patients and support our community’s efforts to encourage literacy,” said Dr. Gary Fernando, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Department of Pediatrics Chair at Crusader.
“We are grateful to The Junior League of Rockford for their support, and we’re all excited to see our patients’ love for reading continue to grow.”
“The Junior League of Rockford is proud to help in the charge to put free books in the hands of children through our Literacy Leaders Project,” said Junior League of Rockford President Leslie Luther said. “We are excited to support the purchase and coordination of our first book vending machine at the Broadway Clinic.”