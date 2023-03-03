New bill proposes delivery of craft beer in Illinois

ROCKFORD — The Illinois' Craft Brewers Guild filed legislation to legalize direct-to-customer shipping of craft beers.
This bill passing would allow for 300 Illinois' craft breweries to ship their product directly to customers.
This is not possible now due to the current laws for brewery self distribution.
One of the co-founders of Prairie Street Brewing Co. said the ability to ship their beer would get Rockford's name out there while also affecting the business.
"If we can ship the beer we'd be sending all of our crowd favorites that we package normally out across the country so we get our Screw City name out there, Prairie Street IPA, all the beers that everybody really loves when they come down here," said Reed Sjostrom.
The bill is sponsored by Senator Ram Villivalam and would amend the Liquor Control Act of 1934.