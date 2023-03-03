 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New bill proposes delivery of craft beer in Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Prairie Street

ROCKFORD — The Illinois' Craft Brewers Guild filed legislation to legalize direct-to-customer shipping of craft beers. 

This bill passing would allow for 300 Illinois' craft breweries to ship their product directly to customers.

This is not possible now due to the current laws for brewery self distribution. 

One of the co-founders of Prairie Street Brewing Co. said the ability to ship their beer would get Rockford's name out there while also affecting the business.

"If we can ship the beer we'd be sending all of our crowd favorites that we package normally out across the country so we get our Screw City name out there, Prairie Street IPA, all the beers that everybody really loves when they come down here," said Reed Sjostrom. 

The bill is sponsored by Senator Ram Villivalam and would amend the Liquor Control Act of 1934. 

