New appointed 11th ward alderman remembers Tuffy Quinonez

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Almost a month since the passing of Rockford's 11th ward alderman, Tuffy Quinonez, city council has appointed Isidro Barrios, to fill his shoes. Barrios, being close friends now with Quinonez for more than 20 years, is emotional, but is honored to continue Quinonez's legacy.
"Its been many many years that we've been working together, more than 20 years," Barrios said.
"We started talking since 1997 when I just moved in. [He] was always keeping this business district going."
Barrios, with the help of Quinonez, started the very first Hispanic parade in the City of Rockford in 2006.
Over the course of their friendship, they have worked together on multiple projects, with Barrios remembering the bittersweet moment when Quinonez was preparing to run for alderman in 2017.
"He was so excited to start the campaign to run for alderman, there was a feeling that I cannot explain to you," Barrios said.
"He was so happy, that he was able to serve his community and step in to city council."
Barrios plans on continuing the work that Quinonez started, including the revitalization of Broadway Street and the Broadway Business district.
"We're going to make this Broadway business district better, open more stores, help midtown, [and[ open more businesses," Barrios said.
"One of his dreams was this year, to have a better business district where they can can, open here [and] find a better place."
Barrios has years of experience as board of several businesses. He previously was on the Winnebago County Board.
He plans on having his office open to the community, and wants to work as best as he can to help community members of the 11th ward, and continue the work that Quinonez was doing.
His office is located at 1516 Broadway Street in Rockford.
He will be sworn in at a future full City Council meeting.
"We have so many things to do, so many miles of roads of streets to pave, so many sidewalks to repair, and potholes to fix." Barrios said.
"The difficult part for me, is going to be to continue with his job, his dreams, and reaching out to the people that he has been working with."