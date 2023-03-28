New 11th ward alderman, Isidro Barrios, sworn in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the sudden passing of 11th ward alderman Tuffy Quinonez, Isidro Barrios, who has been a long time friend of Quinonez, has officially been sworn in to replace Quinonez.
"The more difficult thing for me right now, is going to be establishing communication with citizens of 11th ward in Rockford," Barrios said.
"We have approximately 11 thousand people in the 11th ward...so at the beginning, its going to be hard to establish communication."
Barrios plans to continue what Quinonez already had set in place, including fixing roads in the 11th ward, and bringing businesses back to the Broadway business district.
"Tuffy and I, we had almost the same ideas, [to] make the 11th ward better, [and] make the citizens of Rockford, better citizens, and give them what they deserve," Barrios said.
One business owner, believes that Barrios will do good work, considering the close relationship he had with Quinonez.
[Translated from Spanish] I believe that Isidro would be a good candidate, because Tuffy and Isidro had good communication and were always together," the owner of Las Canelita's Bakery, Adrian Canelo said.
"During the 14 years of business, they were concerned about us, they would visit us often, both as customers and someone who wanted to improve the area."
The new advancement he plans to bring outside of Quinonez's previous plan is to enhance the communication with ward residence. He plans to have open monthly meetings with the residents, and has a new office on 1516 Broadway Street, to meet with residents and business owners directly, by appointment. After 2023, he plans to emphasize more changes, after Quinonez's plans have been fulfilled. His term will end in 2025.