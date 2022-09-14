Neighbors say Freeport house explosion could be felt from miles away.

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Blast from Freeport house explosion fire felt from nearby homes.
A home explosion in Freeport caused a massive fire near West Lily Creek Road and Business Route 20. Neighbors nearby say they could feel the blast from inside their homes.
"It really shook the house and I thought dynamite went off somewhere,” said Neighbor, Richard Wehrenberg.
He continued to say,
"I hope the people are going to be all right the way that blast went off if anybody was near it, I can't see how they would still be alive,” said Wehrenberg.
Amber Schmelzer who also lives nearby, says the closer she got to her home she knew, the worse had happened.
"As we got closer you started to see the flames and how bad it really was so we turned to our house which was the first house going in the opposite direction then we walked up to the corner and we're speaking with other neighbors who kind of informed us what was going on,” said Schmelzer.
She continued to say,
"They would've jumped in and supported anybody that they can so I know it might be a while until they get hospital or whatever we can do but if we can come together as a community to try and help in anyway with meals or gas cards for their children to get over to see them," said Schmelzer.
The two home owners are now in critical condition. At this time the cause for that fire has not yet been determined.