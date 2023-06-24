Neighbors rush to help a woman trapped during Stillman Valley house explosion

STILLMAN VALLEY — Neighbors recapped the moments leading up to a house explosion in Ogle County.
Stanley Brooks lives nearby. Brooks says the explosion was so loud he could feel its force inside his home.
"I heard a tremendous boom. The house just shook. I went looking to find out what happened. I looked in that direction and saw the neighbor's house was sitting on the ground,” said Brooks.
First responders arrived at the incident in the 9000 block of East High Road at 2:41 p.m.
Before first responders arrived, Garrett Simons and other neighbors rushed to help rescue a woman trapped beneath the destroyed home.
“We all ran into the house. Four or five of us started pulling and clearing debris. Another couple of neighbors down the road were making phone calls trying to get a hold of 911 and trying to get hold of her husband,” said Simons.
The neighborhood continues to wish the woman a full recovery and the best for the family moving forward.
"Our hopes and prayers are out for her and her husband. We're grateful and thankful for everyone who came there and assisted,” said Simons
The woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.