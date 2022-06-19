 Skip to main content
Neighbor puts out fire in Belvidere garage

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Firefighters and a Belvidere homeowner say they are "extremely grateful" for a neighbor who quickly put out a garage fire Saturday.

The Belvidere Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 1800 block of 13th Ave. just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a house fire with visible flames from the side of the building.

As crews arrived to the scene, they found light smoke coming from the garage after a neighbor quickly put out the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the small fire. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Belvidere Fire Department.

