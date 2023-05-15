Nearly half of RPS 'body slam' case dismissed

ROCKFORD — Less than a month after Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley confirmed he would not criminally prosecute School Liaison Officer Bradley Lauer for his role in slamming an Auburn first year student into the ground, a federal judge has dismissed five of the civil charges against Lauer and the Rockford School District.

Earlier this month, Judge Iain Johnston dismissed nearly half of the 12 charge case, throwing out counts of , Failure to Intervene, Equal Protection, First Amendment Retaliation, Violation of Constitutional Right (Conduct that shocks the conscience) and Respondeat Superior.

The Moore family agreed to dismiss some of the charges, but Johnston ruled the Moore family didn't prove there was a real opportunity for RPS employees to intervene, and said that board members couldn't be sued in their official capacity for the first amendment claim.

In all, Rockford got five of the nine charges dismissed that they were hoping for, and got the City of Rockford, school board, and RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett dismissed from the case.

However, the case will still move forward with several charges still pending. Paris Moore's family will still be able to press charges of:

Unconstitutional Seizure Excessive Force Violation of Constitutional Rights (different than the charge that was dismissed) Monell (sues for actions by a person/group that wasn't part of the direct incident, but to actions that lead to the incident. In this case, the Moore family claims RPS didn't take proper steps to vet and train school liaison officers. Retaliatory Prosecution Malicious Prosecution Indemnification

Some of the above charges were dismissed in part, but still kept in the suit. For the time being, both sides are still working on gathering information to use in a potential trial.

It's important to note that Rockford said they would not consider a settlement until their motion to dismiss was ruled on, but it's unclear if this decision would open those discussions.