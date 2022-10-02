 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nearly a month after car crash in downtown Rockford, 18-year-old dies

  • 0
car crash at winnebago and jefferson

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Labor Day, September 5, several emergency crews rushed to the intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson for a crash.

Police say 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria was driving south on Winnebago and into the intersection at Jefferson Street. At that time, two cards traveling west hit Leon-Victoria's car.

Leon-Victoria suffered serious injuries from the crash.

On October 1, Leon-Victoria passed away from his injuries.

Police did not say if anyone was at fault at the time of the crash or if there were any tickets handed out.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you