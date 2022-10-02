Nearly a month after car crash in downtown Rockford, 18-year-old dies

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Labor Day, September 5, several emergency crews rushed to the intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson for a crash.
Police say 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria was driving south on Winnebago and into the intersection at Jefferson Street. At that time, two cards traveling west hit Leon-Victoria's car.
Leon-Victoria suffered serious injuries from the crash.
On October 1, Leon-Victoria passed away from his injuries.
Police did not say if anyone was at fault at the time of the crash or if there were any tickets handed out.