NBC News says Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Runoff

GEORGIA (NBC) — NBC News says as of 9:23 P.M. that democrat Raphael Warnock has won the senate runoff race in Georgia.
Democrats wrapped up control of the senate during the midterm races last month, which means Democrats now hold 51 seats in the senate.
With 97% of the vote in NBC says Warnock won 50.6% of the vote compared to republican Herschel Walker's 49.4% with more than 37,000 votes separating the two.
*This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available*