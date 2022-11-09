 Skip to main content
NBC News declares Eric Sorensen the winner of the 17th District

ILLINOIS (WREX) — NBC News declared on Wednesday night that Eric Sorensen won the 17th Congressional District.

He defeated Esther Joy King who has now lost two razor-tight races to flip the 17th for Republicans.

Sorensen ran on policies of cutting taxes through capping prescription medicine, passing laws that would preserve the environment and standing as a vocal advocate for a woman's right to get an abortion.

Sorensen will take over for Cheri Bustos who is retiring after representing the 17th District for multiple terms.

