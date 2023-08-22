 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

NBC News: 'A League of Their Own' TV series canceled

A League of Their Own 2022 film still image

NBC News - According to a report published by NBC News, Amazon Prime's "A League of Their Own," has been canceled by the streaming service.

Amazon has confirmed the cancellation saying production would not be moving forward.

According to NBC News, one of the main reasons behind the decision was the "length of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes."

The show, filmed near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, highlights the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including the Rockford Peaches.

Rockford Peaches website and fan trail launches

Rockford Peaches website and fan trail launches

Historians and fans alike can experience life as a teammate of the Peaches by taking the fan trail from Beyer Stadium where they played home games to places around Rockford where the team frequently went.

The film, which helped inspire the show to become a reality, celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2022.

The City of Rockford is working with the community to establish a museum called the International Women's Baseball Center, near the original home of the Peaches, Beyer Stadium.

