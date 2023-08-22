NBC News: 'A League of Their Own' TV series canceled

NBC News - According to a report published by NBC News, Amazon Prime's "A League of Their Own," has been canceled by the streaming service.

Amazon has confirmed the cancellation saying production would not be moving forward.

Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' advanced screening in Rockford Amazon Prime Video and the City of Rockford are partnering to host a free advanced screening of the original series "A League of Their Own."

According to NBC News, one of the main reasons behind the decision was the "length of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes."

The show, filmed near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, highlights the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including the Rockford Peaches.

The film, which helped inspire the show to become a reality, celebrated its 30th Anniversary in 2022.

The City of Rockford is working with the community to establish a museum called the International Women's Baseball Center, near the original home of the Peaches, Beyer Stadium.