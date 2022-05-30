Navy Club of Rockford hosts 100th Sinking of the Ship ceremony on Memorial Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of families made their way to downtown Rockford for the Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Hall.
This year marks the 100th year anniversary for the Sinking of the Ship ceremony hosted by the Navy Club Ship #1. Organizers say it's truly a special event as Rockford is one of the oldest Navy Clubs in the state and in the country.
Since 1992, Rockford has sunk a small battleship in the Rock River to symbolize, honor and remember all the American heroes who lost their lives fighting for our country.
The ceremony also included the reading of the General Order #11 by Rear Admiral (Retired) Nathan E. Jones, a wreath presentation and a 21-gun salute by the Rockford Detachment Marine Corp League.