Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will
remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although
rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing
rainfall will make standing water slow to recede.
- Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,
South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,
Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New
Milford and Garden Prairie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law
enforcement agency only when you can do so safely.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook,
Northern Will and Southern Cook.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through
this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch
are expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said September 11 that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.

"Well, it's a risk. And it's a risk that we're working on the price cap to try to address," Yellen told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if Americans should be worried about gas prices rising again later this year.

"This winter, the European Union will cease, for the most part, buying Russian oil. And, in addition, they will ban the provision of services that enable Russia to ship oil by tanker. And it is possible that that could cause a spike in oil prices," she added.

Yellen continued: "Our price cap proposal is designed to both lower Russian revenues that they use to support their economy and fight this illegal war, while also maintaining Russian oil supplies that will help to hold down global oil prices. So I believe this is something that can be essential, and it's something that we're trying to put in place to avoid a future spike in oil prices.

The secretary's comments could help fuel fears that gas prices will spike again after they began sinking last month, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown. The steady decline in prices has been driven by multiple factors, including recession fears that have knocked down oil prices and the fact that some Americans cut back on driving when gas prices spiked above $5 a gallon.

Earlier this month, finance ministers from the G7 group of countries -- the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom -- said they would ban the provision of "services which enable maritime transportation of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products globally" above the price cap. That could block insurance cover or finance for oil shipments.

The maximum price would be set by "a broad coalition" of countries, they said in a joint statement. It would take effect alongside the European Union's next batch of sanctions, which include a ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil starting in early December.

Yellen on Sunday also underscored her faith in the Federal Reserve to determine how best to avoid an economic recession, but acknowledged a potential recession is "a risk when the Fed is tightening monetary policy to redress inflation, so it's certainly a risk that we're monitoring."

"We're seeing some slowdown in growth, but that's natural," she told Bash, noting the bad shape of the economy President Joe Biden inherited in 2021.

She added that despite higher food and energy prices, "We've got a good, strong labor market, and I believe it's possible to maintain that."

Yellen stressed that she's optimistic about the economy and emphasized that the US is not in a recession. In response to high inflation, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates four times so far in 2022 and is likely to raise rates again this year.

