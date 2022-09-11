Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Illinois... Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected this evening. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge Campground are inundated east of Shirland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&