With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&