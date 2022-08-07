What the Alex Jones trial means for the future of conspiracy culture

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Boone County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 357 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall moving into the warned area. An automated weather station in McConnell recorded 1.27 inches of rain in just 15 minutes between 329 AM CDT and 344 AM CDT! These thunderstorms will produce rainfall rates in the warned area between 2 to 4 inches in just an hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 3 to locally over 5 inches are possible in the warned area by 7 AM CDT. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR