Watch a space startup spin a projectile into the sky at more than 1,000 miles per hour

Weather Alert

...Abnormally High Heat and Humidity for May Today... Very warm temperatures will peak in the 89 to 93 degree range this afternoon across inland areas of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Combined with a humid air mass, heat index readings will peak in the upper 90s with even a few locations topping 100 degree heat index readings, especially in north central Illinois. While there will be reprieve in lake adjacent counties that will work its way further inland during the mid afternoon, areas well inland will see no relief this afternoon. This heat and humidity combined with light winds can catch folks off guard especially this early in the season. Take extra precautions today including for those partaking in after school activities outside. Drink plenty of fluids and limit the time of outdoor strenuous activity or exercise. If you must be outside for a prolonged period of time today, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible and take frequent breaks.