Walt Disney World Splash Mountain ride closing after this weekend

ORLANDO (WESH) — Are you a fan of the Walt Disney World attraction Splash Mountain? Well this weekend is the last chance to ride it as it will be getting a new look.
Splash Mountain closes on Monday at Walt Disney World to make room for a new water attraction sparking excitement among fans.
Splash Mountain, a mainstay at both Walt Disney World in Central Florida and Disneyland in California, stars the animated characters from "Song of the South," the 1946 film long criticized for stereotypes of "spiritual" black men and its seemingly nostalgic view of the antebellum South.
Crowds wanted the ride to stay; however, many requested that Disney remove any references to the film.
Splash Mountain will close beginning Jan. 23 while work is underway for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to come to Disney in 2024.
Fans can look forward to seeing characters such as Princess Tiana and Louis get ready for a New Orleans-themed celebration in a new scene.
Disneyland in California is also planning to transform its Splash Mountain ride however it is not clear when the ride will stop running.