Wall Street takes a beat as sinking British pound rattles markets

On September 26, the Bank of England said that it is "monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets." Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London on September 22.
In this photo, U.S. dollar bills are are pictured with British GDP £1 coins on September 24 in Bath, England. The UK pound sterling fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 13. The stock market fell the most since June 2020, with the Dow loosing more than 1,250 points.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
