Varieties of Starbust, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled

Mars Wrigley US and Canada issued a voluntary recall of numerous gummy candies Friday, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag. The gummies were distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The company is recalling certain varieties of Skittle Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver gummies after customer complaints. Mars Wrigley said in a statement it isn't aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands.
Customers can find out if their product is recalled by reading the first three numbers in the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the packet. Customers can then see if it matches the recalled items listed by Mars Wrigley.
"We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores," a spokesperson from Mars Wrigley Canada said in a statement to CNN Business.
Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy were affected. The company said the products were manufactured by a third party.
Mars Wrigley said those who believe they bought a recalled product should throw it away and contact the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website if they have questions.
Below is a list of the affected products:
|Item Number
|Description
|UPC
|Code (first 3 digits)
|10188298
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253092
|136, 139, 140
|10195414
10220867
|STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253818
00022000284648
|10188301
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
|10022000253122
|134,135, 137-142
|10195413
10220796
10195750
|STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
|10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384
|134,135, 137-142
|10220865
|STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
|00022000284624
|135, 138, 139
|10222236
10136761
10222238
|LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
|10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291
|136, 139
|10081699
10195012
|LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
|10019000083446
10022000244502
|136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
|10195000
10195014
10095001
|LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
|10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491
|132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
|10224068
10228324
10229828
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363
|139 - 218
|10229823
10230187
|SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287325
00022000287434
|139 - 218
|10224070
10228325
10229830
|SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
|10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387
|138 - 218
|10229825
10230290
|SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
|10022000287349
00022000287441
|138 - 218
|10240169
10242246
10240168
|SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
|10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735
|204 - 218
