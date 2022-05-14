 Skip to main content
Varieties of Starbust, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled

  • Updated
By Taylor Utzig

Mars Wrigley US and Canada issued a voluntary recall of numerous gummy candies Friday, saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag. The gummies were distributed in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The company is recalling certain varieties of Skittle Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver gummies after customer complaints. Mars Wrigley said in a statement it isn't aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands.

Customers can find out if their product is recalled by reading the first three numbers in the 10-digit manufacturing code on the back of the packet. Customers can then see if it matches the recalled items listed by Mars Wrigley.

"We are working closely with our retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from stores," a spokesperson from Mars Wrigley Canada said in a statement to CNN Business.

Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy were affected. The company said the products were manufactured by a third party.

Mars Wrigley said those who believe they bought a recalled product should throw it away and contact the company at 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting its website if they have questions.

Below is a list of the affected products:

Item Number DescriptionUPCCode (first 3 digits)
10188298 STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz10022000253092136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		 STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253818
00022000284648		 
10188301 STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz10022000253122134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		 STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		134,135, 137-142
10220865 STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz00022000284624135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		 LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		136, 139
10081699
10195012		 LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz10019000083446
10022000244502		136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 - 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		 LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		 SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		139 - 218
10229823
10230187		 SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287325
00022000287434		139 - 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		 SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		138 - 218
10229825
10230290		 SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz10022000287349
00022000287441		138 - 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		 SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		204 - 218

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.