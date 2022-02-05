Update on the latest sports

NBA-SCHEDULE
Cavaliers win again to catch Bucks in standings
UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have moved into a tie for fourth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, pulling even with Milwaukee at 32-21.
The Cavaliers blew a six-point lead over the final two minutes before Kevin Love hit a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give Cleveland a 102-101 victory over the Hornets. Love scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half of the Cavs’ 10th win in 13 games.
Jarrett Allen provided 29 points and 22 rebounds in helping the Cavaliers hand Charlotte its third straight loss.
Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr, added 21 for Hornets, who overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.
Cleveland’s Ed Davis was called for a technical foul while on the bench with 4:44 remaining, interfering with Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt by swatting at his arm.
Checking out Friday’s other NBA action:
— Red-hot Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-seh-vihch) had another double-double and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points as the Bulls knocked off the Pacers, 122-115. Vucevic delivered a season-high 36 points and 17 rebounds. He’s averaging 27 points and 15 ½ rebounds in his last four games.
— The Jazz rolled over the Nets, 125-102 as Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight games. Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the floor and had six 3-pointers and six assists in 22 minutes. Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic added 19 points for Utah, which handed Brooklyn its seventh consecutive loss.
— The Mavericks beat the 76ers, 107-98 as Luka Doncic (DAHN'-chihch) had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double. Dallas rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit after the game was delayed because of a crooked rim. Reggie Bullock scored 20 points for the Mavs, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch.
— Herbert Jones furnished 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans secure a win over the Nuggets, 113-105. Brandon Ingram had 23 points and 12 assists, while Jaxson Hayes also provided a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Denver’s Nikola Jokic (mih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) returned after a one-game absence with a sore toe and had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists but was limited to 10 shots while being frustrated by constant double teams.
— The Raptors picked up their fifth straight win by defeating the Hawks for the second time in five days, 125-14. Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) matched his season high with 33 points as Toronto handed Atlanta its second loss in 10 games. All-Star Fred VanVleet finished with 26 points and 11 assists in the victory.
— Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in just 28 minutes of the Celtics’ fourth win in a row, 102-93 at Detroit. Tatum accounted for 19 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics carry a 78-56 edge heading into the final period. Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for Boston, which never trailed and led by 24 points.
— Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the Spurs punctuated Zach Collins’ return from a nearly two-year absence with a 131-106 dismantling of the Rockets. Collins had 10 points to help San Antonio snap a three-game skid. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star had not played an NBA game since Aug. 15, 2020, with the Trail Blazers.
— The Thunder have their first three-game winning streak since December after Lu Dort had 23 points to help Oklahoma City hold off the Trail Blazers, 96-93. The Thunder trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter but closed the gap in the fourth and pulled ahead 88-82 on Josh Giddey’s basket with 5:45 left.
NBA-CLIPPERS/TRAIL BLAZERS TRADE
Powell goes from Blazers to Clippers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have bolstered their scoring by acquiring Norman Powell in a five-player swap with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The Clippers also received Robert Covington from the Trail Blazers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.
OLYMPICS
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee have responded to questions about why an athlete from China’s Uyghur community was picked to help deliver the Olympic flame to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games.
The cross-country skier at the center of the issue is from Xinjiang province, where Western governments and human rights groups say the Beijing government has oppressed members of the Uyghur Muslim minority on a massive scale. The selection for the high-profile duty was seen by some as a provocation.
Asked about the choice, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said “we don’t discriminate against people on where they are from” and she was entitled to take part as a competitor.
Also in Beijing:
— The third and final training session for men’s downhill skiing at the Beijing Games has been canceled because of high winds. Organizers say they made the decision “in the best interest of safety.”
— Ukrainian figure skater Ivan Shmuratko has cleared COVID-19 protocols by returning two negative tests on consecutive days. That allows him to begin preparing for the men’s individual competition that begins Tuesday.
— Canadian hockey forward Melodie Daoust (dah-OO') will not play against Finland and is being listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. Hockey operations director Gina Kingsbury says Daoust is expected to return during the tournament.
— The IOC an Olympic security guard was “being overzealous” by manhandling a reporter broadcasting live on Dutch television before the opening ceremony. Asked about the incident, a Beijing Olympics spokeswoman said “we welcome all the international media” to report on the games and will protect their legal rights. The reporter was speaking to the camera Friday evening when a security official pushed him away.
— A total of 45 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been announced by organizers of the Beijing Olympics. Athletes and officials account for 25 of the cases, with 20 detected in people arriving at the airport in Beijing and five more in daily PCR tests taken by everyone at the games. The 20 other cases involved people working at the games, including media.
NHL-SKILS COMPETITION
Hedman, Kyrou, Aho come up big in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman won the Hardest Shot competition and St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou (KY’-roo) was the Fastest Skater during the NHL All-Star skills competition with a distinct Vegas flavor Friday night.
Carolina’s Sebastian Aho (AH’-hoh) won the Accuracy Shooting contest at T-Mobile Arena on a night when the biggest impressions were left by the Sin City settings and showmanship.
Columbus’ Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off, in which the All-Stars stood on a floating platform in the middle of the Bellagio casino’s famous fountains up the Strip and shot light-up pucks at a series of targets all around them.
Several more All-Stars then played a game called 21 in ‘22, in which they shot at a 35-foot outdoor wall of oversized playing cards in a version of blackjack. Dallas’ Joe Pavelski won that competition by getting closest to 21.
NHL-BETTMAN
Bettman says NHL returning to Europe, bringing back World Cup of Hockey
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has announced that the league Global Series will return next season with preseason games in Germany and Switzerland, followed by regular-season games in Finland and the Czech Republic.
Bettman also says the NHL is engaged in discussions with the players on reviving the World Cup of Hockey for a possible 2024 return.
MLB-NEWS
Locked-out players reject federal mediation
NEW YORK (AP) — The likelihood of pitchers and catchers reporting on time has become more remote.
Locked-out players have rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations.
The Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party intervening, one day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. The union issued a statement saying that “the clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table.”
The lockout is in its 65th day, and there appears little chance of an on-time start to spring training and opening day is increasingly threatened. Spring training workouts are to start Feb. 16 and opening day is scheduled for March 31.
There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since and one digital meeting since owners locked out players on Dec. 2.
In other MLB news:
— Former Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks has rejoined the organization to take a role as an assistant in player development. The Brewers also have hired former Pirates and Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development. Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was named an All-Star in 2011.
— Joe West has formally retired from Major League Baseball after umpiring a record 5,460 regular-season games. The 69-year-old West worked his first big league game in 1976. His finale was on Oct. 6 when he worked home plate at Dodger Stadium for the NL wild-card game between Los Angeles and the Cardinals.
NFL-NEWS
Jaguars decide on Pederson
UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has denied paying former coach Hue Jackson for losing games.
Haslem said his one-time employee is only good at “pointing fingers” and needs to accept some blame for his dreadful NFL record.
Earlier this week, Jackson intimated in a series of Twitter posts that Haslam rewarded him for losing during his two-plus seasons with the NFL franchise.
The Browns were 3-36-1 under Jackson.
In other NFL news:
— Members of Congress say an investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington’s NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released documents that showed the league and the team agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe. The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder.
— Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati. Bad weather has forced the Bengals to practice inside.
— The Ravens are working under Lamar Jackson’s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension. Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of a news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson was the NFL MVP in 2019 and is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.
— Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an altercation that badly injured a 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFC championship game. Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody Thursday night, but released no further details.
PGA-PEBBLE BEACH
Power breaks Pebble Beach record, leads by 5
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Seamus Power is the second-round leader at Pebble Beach.
Power carded 10 birdies on Friday en route to his second straight 8-under 64. His 16-under 128 total is the tournament record through 36 holes. It also gives Power a five-stroke lead heading into the weekend.
Tom Hoge could only manage a 69 at Monterey Peninsula and was at 11-under 132 along with Adam Svensson of Canada and Andrew Putnam.
LPGA-DRIVE ON CHAMPIONSHIP
Maguire, Alex 4 up at Drive On Championship
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Leona Maguire and Marina Alex shared the lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship after another windy round at Crown Colony.
Maguire birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65, and Alex closed with birdies on the par-4 eighth and par-5 ninth for a 66.
They were at 13-under 131 with a round left, four ahead of Stacy Lewis, Brittany Altomare and Linnea Johansson.